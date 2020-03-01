Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).
LON:RB opened at GBX 5,721 ($75.26) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,258.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,141.32.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.