Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).

LON:RB opened at GBX 5,721 ($75.26) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,258.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,141.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

