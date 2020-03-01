Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,743.70 ($36.09).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,663.60 ($21.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,060.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,222.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

