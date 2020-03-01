Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 650,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 354,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.