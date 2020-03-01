Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).
LON:RB opened at GBX 5,721 ($75.26) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,258.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,141.32.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
