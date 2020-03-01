Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).

LON:RB opened at GBX 5,721 ($75.26) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,258.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,141.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

