Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,533.53 ($85.94).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,721 ($75.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,258.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,141.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

