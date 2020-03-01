Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

PSN opened at GBX 2,839 ($37.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,040.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,484.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

