Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NYSE WAL opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 in the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

