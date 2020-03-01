Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

AWI stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.