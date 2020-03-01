Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) has been given a C$2.75 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$1.93 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.