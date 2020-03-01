Critical Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) versus Lamar Advertising (NYSE:LAMR)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 9.09% 31.84% 3.72% Lamar Advertising 21.21% 32.37% 6.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 2.38 $264.67 million $6.86 10.13 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 4.80 $372.11 million $5.80 14.44

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Lamar Advertising on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.