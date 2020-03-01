JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €75.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.56 ($94.83).

FRA BAYN opened at €65.21 ($75.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.50. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Armstrong World Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share
Armstrong World Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share
Cardinal Energy Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Cardinal Energy Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Critical Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties versus Lamar Advertising
Critical Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties versus Lamar Advertising
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer a €75.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer a €75.00 Price Target
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$112.00
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$112.00
Bayer PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research
Bayer PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report