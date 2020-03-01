Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.56 ($94.83).

BAYN stock opened at €65.21 ($75.83) on Friday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.76 and its 200 day moving average is €69.50.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

