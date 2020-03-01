National Bank Financial Comments on Mason Graphite Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mason Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mason Graphite’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CVE LLG opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. Mason Graphite has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Mason Graphite Company Profile

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

