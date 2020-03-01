Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$56.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$56.13 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$47.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

