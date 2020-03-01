FY2020 EPS Estimates for Welbilt, Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

WBT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Welbilt by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

