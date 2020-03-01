Desjardins Comments on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$56.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.40 million.

