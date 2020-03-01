Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) versus VOC Energy Trust (OTCMKTS:VOC) Critical Survey

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 93.53% 18.42% 18.42% Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Bellatrix Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $12.94 million 4.73 $12.07 million N/A N/A Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellatrix Exploration.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

