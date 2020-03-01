FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Raised by Analyst

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.03 million and a PE ratio of -15.61.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

