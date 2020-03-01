Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.75 ($42.73).

FRA DPW opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.95.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Standard Chartered Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WPP
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on Timkensteel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
5N Plus Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report