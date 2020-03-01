Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.75 ($42.73).

FRA DPW opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

