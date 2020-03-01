Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

TSE:CAS opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.81.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Armstrong World Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share
Armstrong World Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share
Cardinal Energy Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Cardinal Energy Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Critical Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties versus Lamar Advertising
Critical Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties versus Lamar Advertising
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer a €75.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer a €75.00 Price Target
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$112.00
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$112.00
Bayer PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research
Bayer PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report