Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.10.

Get Cascades alerts:

TSE:CAS opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.