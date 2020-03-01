freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNTN. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.78 ($24.16).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €17.69 ($20.57) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.36 and a 200-day moving average of €19.81. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.