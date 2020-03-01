Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.52 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

