Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €150.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €141.22 ($164.20).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €161.00 ($187.21) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €165.06.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Armstrong World Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share
Armstrong World Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share
Cardinal Energy Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Cardinal Energy Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts
Critical Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties versus Lamar Advertising
Critical Survey: Ryman Hospitality Properties versus Lamar Advertising
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer a €75.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer a €75.00 Price Target
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$112.00
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$112.00
Bayer PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research
Bayer PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report