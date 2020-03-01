Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €150.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €141.22 ($164.20).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €161.00 ($187.21) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €165.06.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

