TELUS Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

TU stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. TELUS has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

TELUS’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TELUS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.