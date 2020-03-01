CIBC Increases ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$54.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.50 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday.

ACO.X opened at C$50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.50. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a twelve month low of C$42.13 and a twelve month high of C$54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.40, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at C$1,584,525.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

