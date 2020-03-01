Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

ZAL stock opened at €39.53 ($45.97) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.91. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

