Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MANU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.76. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $7,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $4,875,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Manchester United by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Manchester United by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,279,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

