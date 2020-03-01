Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Svb Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Inogen stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $109.86.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 1,273.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after buying an additional 905,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $12,351,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,608,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,976,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,241,000.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

