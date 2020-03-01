Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Svb Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Inogen stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $109.86.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 1,273.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after buying an additional 905,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $12,351,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,608,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,976,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,241,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Correction

Earnings History and Estimates for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando
Manchester United Lifted to B at TheStreet
Manchester United Lifted to B at TheStreet
Inogen Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Inogen Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Short Interest Down 6.4% in February
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Short Interest Down 6.4% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report