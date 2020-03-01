Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.35 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

