Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 330,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $691.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

