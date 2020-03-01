Analysts Issue Forecasts for Element Fleet Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EFN stock opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$7.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

