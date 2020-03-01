Short Interest in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Increases By 7.5%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 11,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,222.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 87,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $657,783.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,300.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,335 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.