Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Reduced by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $18.95 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

