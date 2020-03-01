Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day moving average is $221.37. Waters has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

