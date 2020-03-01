Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,769 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

