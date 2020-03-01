TheStreet Lowers Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) to C

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CORR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:CORR opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 625,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

