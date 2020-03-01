Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.00 ($225.58).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €148.58 ($172.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €166.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.