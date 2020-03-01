Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TREC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 million, a P/E ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

