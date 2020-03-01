Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 10.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $226.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

