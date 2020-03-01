Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 10.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of WHG stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $226.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
