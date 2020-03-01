Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 34,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

