Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

