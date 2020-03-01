American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of AFIN opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.67 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 164,601 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

