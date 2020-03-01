SunTrust Banks Comments on Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,279. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Earnings History and Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

