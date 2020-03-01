Sprint (NYSE:S) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprint (NYSE:S) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sprint from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.51.

NYSE:S opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprint by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprint by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sprint by 311.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sprint by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 631,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sprint by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,268,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

