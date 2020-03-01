PRGX Global Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for PRGX Global in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.53 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of PRGX Global stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

