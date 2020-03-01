PGT Innovations Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

