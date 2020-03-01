PGT Innovations Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €53.30 Price Target for Zalando
Manchester United Lifted to B at TheStreet
Manchester United Lifted to B at TheStreet
Inogen Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Inogen Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Short Interest Down 6.4% in February
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Short Interest Down 6.4% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report