ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.90 by Independent Research

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €9.90 ($11.51) price objective from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.15 ($14.12).

FRA:TKA opened at €8.70 ($10.12) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.84.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

