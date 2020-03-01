Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE TLK opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1,634.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

