Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €194.00 ($225.58).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €148.58 ($172.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €166.68. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

