Tactile Systems Technology Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $50.41 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,631. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

